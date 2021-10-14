Inaugural Bay Breast Cancer Awareness Symposium held

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. one in 833 men will hear the same diagnosis. A symposium Wednesday aimed to answer any questions about breast cancer.

The inaugural Bay Breast Cancer Awareness Symposium was held at Gulf Coast State College. The evening was filled with vital information shared by area doctors and other medical experts.

The woman behind bringing the symposium to Bay County is Lanet Hewett. She is a breast cancer survivor and held similar symposiums for many years in Marianna. Hewitt said they want to educate people on how to identify lumps and the treatment needed if you have breast cancer.

“The earlier you find your lump or it’s diagnosed as cancer, the earlier the best treatment you can get. Of course with stage zero or stage one, you have very little to worry about, but if you get all the way up to stage four, stage four is treatable, but not curable and that’s the last thing we want you to have,” said Hewitt.

Hewett wants people to know it’s also important to have a good support system when you’re going through treatment. Our own Jessica Foster shared her story, as well as Neysa Wilkins sang a special song to those in attendance.

Guests attending the free event left with a whole lot of information and swag bags.

