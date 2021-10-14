Local businesses weigh in on PCB roundabout construction

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nowadays, everywhere you look there seem to be a bulldozer and orange caution cones.

The intersection between Highway 98 and 79 is no different.

Several businesses in the area are seeing some impact from the expansion project.

“It does kind of slow us up now and again, especially in rush hour when there’s extra traffic. It does slow down this road,” Brittany Davidson, Domino’s Panama City Beach general manager said.

“The impact is people just figuring out how to get in our restaurant, how to get into our parking lot, how to get around the construction. It hasn’t been very easy for anybody,” Katherine Eastland, Muy Wayne O’s manager said.

With the ongoing construction near the intersection of Highway 98 and 79, several local businesses say they are optimistic about the change that will come in the near future.

“I’m very optimistic when they finish everything. It’s gonna be first very nice you know with all the landscaping and the sidewalk,” Mujaga Selimovic, Muky Design Custom Print T-Shirts owner said.

“We’re hoping to see something nice out here you know, we want it to look good, we want it to be presentable and we’re looking to see what it’s gonna be,” Eastland said.

Another business says the impact could be beneficial to not just tourists but locals as well.

“I like that we’re trying to make an impact and that we’re trying to change and make things a little smoother. We’re trying to widen out to make room and accommodate the people we are inviting down here, to accommodate the people already living here,” Davidson said.

All the businesses say they were notified about the construction a while ago and have just made the best of the situation.

As they look ahead to how the new addition will help their businesses in the future.

Panama City Beach officials say the project will take another two years, finishing up by the fall of 2023.

