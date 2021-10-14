Panama City man charged with false imprisonment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a female victim out of his car as she tried to escape.

Panama City Police officers got a call about a man, later identified as 39-year-old Rogelio Rivera, and a woman arguing inside a car near the intersection of 23rd Street and U.S. 231. They were reportedly not there when the officer arrived.

Witnesses said they saw the woman being forcibly detained as Rivera allegedly sped up the vehicle, which caused her to hurt her feet. They said she was able to get out of the car and run away but was later pulled back in.

Officers eventually found them near the intersection of U.S. 231 and Cato Road. Rivera was charged and booked into the Bay County Jail.

