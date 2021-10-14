Advertisement

Panama City man charged with false imprisonment

A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a...
A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a female victim out of his car as she tried to escape.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a female victim out of his car as she tried to escape.

Panama City Police officers got a call about a man, later identified as 39-year-old Rogelio Rivera, and a woman arguing inside a car near the intersection of 23rd Street and U.S. 231. They were reportedly not there when the officer arrived.

Witnesses said they saw the woman being forcibly detained as Rivera allegedly sped up the vehicle, which caused her to hurt her feet. They said she was able to get out of the car and run away but was later pulled back in.

Officers eventually found them near the intersection of U.S. 231 and Cato Road. Rivera was charged and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve made an arrest in a stabbing incident that took...
Update: Girlfriend arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Panama City home
Proposed legislation recently filed at the state Capitol, if passed, would keep pet stores in...
Bill would ban retail sale of dogs and cats
Under the plan being pushed by the White House, banks would be required to share your account...
Florida bankers in uproar over Biden plan
Panama City Beach is currently working on building a roundabout near the intersection of...
Local businesses weigh in on PCB roundabout construction
There was a major drug bust Monday night in Franklin County and the sheriff is putting these...
Franklin County Sheriff broadcasts drug bust on Facebook Live

Latest News

Surfside students were able to enjoy the day at the Saint Andrews Bay.
Surfside Middle School enjoys Bay Day
The Panama City law firm of Manuel & Thompson is once again sponsoring the Coats For Kids...
Coats for Kids drive runs through November 18
An investigator with the Bay County Sheriff's Office joins NewsChannel 7 to speak about...
BCSO cracks down on domestic violence
An investigator with the Bay County Sheriff's Office joins NewsChannel 7 to speak about...
BCSO Domestic Violence Awareness