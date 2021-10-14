Partners for Pets to host Petoberfest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s October, and that means it’s time for Petoberfest in Jackson County. Partners for Pets will be hosting this event for the third year in a row to raise money so they can move to a new location.

Partners for Pets in Marianna is overflowing with dogs and cats that need adopting, and the building it’s currently located in is still severely damaged from Hurricane Michael. This need for a new building is why they’re hosting Petoberfest.

At this event, the community is invited to bring their kids and pets, both dressed in their costumes, to Madison Street Park in Marianna.

“Even in our third year now, we are not quite halfway to the amount of money that we figure it will cost us here,” Vice President of the Partners for Pets Board of Directors Judy Peterson said. “We will eventually have a number of buildings out here for different purposes.”

Petoberfest will be held at Madison Street Park on Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Face Painting, food trucks, candy, and live music will be available at the event. To donate to Partners for Pets or become a sponsor for Petoberfest, contact Peterson at (850) 693-0605.

