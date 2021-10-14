Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. But we do have some cirrus clouds moving in from the northwest. They may be thick enough at times today to give us a bit of a filtered sunshine effect. But otherwise, out the door this morning we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are once again fairly comfortable with a little warmth on the coast near 70 to the mid 60s inland. We’ll see another very similar setup for temperatures through today with what we’ve seen over the past few days. Highs will top out near the mid 80s on the beaches to the upper 80s inland. It may be a bit more of a struggle for some inland to reach the upper 80s today as the upper level cirrus clouds could filter out some sunshine at times.

We’ll also see that similar low level cumulus deck develop into the afternoon as well. However, we’re not looking at any significant rain chance ahead. There’s a less then 10% chance a small isolated stray shower develops in our skies today or tomorrow. So we’ll leave that off the 7-Day Forecast, as the probability is too low.

High pressure remains in place, and that will prevent any rain chances among these cloud decks. In fact, we’ll stay mainly dry through the rest of the work week until a weekend fall front arrives.

The front may bring a few scattered, passing, showers through on Saturday. They’ll be largely hit or miss and fairly brief in nature if you do catch one. But the pay off will be worth it as temperatures cool off into the 50s Sunday morning with highs into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. In fact, you may start to feel the cool down into our Saturday evening plans!

We’ll see this wonderful fall feel stick around into early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies in the morning with clouds increasing into the afternoon, highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another similar setup for Friday before a fall front stirs up a stray shower on Saturday and a cool down for Sunday!

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.