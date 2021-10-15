Advertisement

Bay Pride Poker Run and Drag Show Friday night in downtown PC

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To commemorate National LGBTQ History Month, the LGBTQ Center of Bay County is hosting a free community event Friday, October 15, in downtown Panama City.

William Shurbutt-Rardin, events director for the LGBTQ Center of Bay County, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about Friday nights event that will raise money for the LGBTQ Center.

The fun starts at 6PM at House of Henry in downtown Panama City. The event will end at Panama City Hot Glass.

At 8:30PM, a drag show will take place at 100 Harrison Avenue.

For more details, watch the full interview attached to this story.

