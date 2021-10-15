Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

We’ll see a mix of clouds, fog, and some sunshine for the morning drive. Temperatures are a bit warm with the coast in the 70s and inland areas in the upper 60s.

A generally mostly sunny day lies ahead and another warm and humid one before a cold front comes through over the weekend and brings a blast of fall! Highs will top out near the mid 80s on the beaches to the upper 80s inland.

In the daytime heat, and with our ridge of high pressure sliding out to the east as it weakens, it’s possible for a stray shower to develop over the Western Panhandle. We’ll see another shot at a shower Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. They’ll be largely hit or miss and fairly brief in nature if you do catch one.

As the front passes through we’ll see a more comfortable air mass move across the Panhandle throughout the day. Those to the northwest will feel the more comfortable air sooner into the afternoon, while the Forgotten Coast may have to wait until the evening. Temperatures cool off into the 50s Sunday morning with highs into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

We’ll see this wonderful fall feel stick around into early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, a mix of clouds, fog, and sun across the panhandle in the morning with skies turning mostly sunny through the day. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a fall front moving through on Saturday and most will be able to feel the more comfortable air by Saturday evening with a wonderful day ahead for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.