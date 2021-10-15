Advertisement

Local family receives home from Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity presented this new home to a local family on Thursday.
Habitat for Humanity presented this new home to a local family on Thursday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Jackson County family now has a house all their own, and they say they’re excited to turn that house into a home.

In a ceremony Thursday, Tiffanie Jenkins and her two children were presented the keys to their new home by Habitat for Humanity.

“Homeownership is considered the American dream,” Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Smith said. “Being able to build equity and to build generational wealth are things that are important.”

The Jenkins family has been waiting more than 18 months to move into their home, and they say those months were filled with ups and downs.

“I felt exhausted, but the experience, it was so amazing,” Jenkins said. “The people, just going through the process, it was amazing. I mean, I was here when the dirt got filtered up, to the foundation, to the walls, like it’s great.”

Despite the stress of the last few months, Jenkins showed nothing but gratitude when she received her home.

“I’m so blessed, I’m so honored,” Jenkins said. “It’s probably the best moment of my life, besides my children.”

Habitat for Humanity officials say they feel the same way.

“It is a joyous occasion to be able to provide a permanent housing solution to families who otherwise may never be able to own their home,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the Jenkins family is one of only a few families chosen each year to receive a home.

“Right now our capacity is to build a minimum of five homes per year,” Smith said. “We’re trying to increase our capacity as we serve Jackson and Washington Counties and see that there is great need.”

However, the home wasn’t just handed to Jenkins, she had to put in some sweat equity, as well as pay an affordable mortgage.

Jenkins and Smith encourage anyone interested in applying to the program to receive a home to do so.

For more information on how to apply to receive a home, visit ChipolaHabitat.org, or follow them on Facebook at fb.me/chipolahabitat.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a...
Panama City man charged with false imprisonment
Panama City Beach is currently working on building a roundabout near the intersection of...
Local businesses weigh in on PCB roundabout construction
The district was first made aware of the "Squid Game' trend Wednesday at Hiland Park Elementary.
BDS officials warn of “Squid Game” danger at school
A Bay County jury took 13 minutes to deliver a guilty verdict in a trial for a 2020 murder that...
Bay Co. jury finds man guilty of murder in 13 minutes

Latest News

McPherson and students
Rutherford High School’s “Momma Mac” Earns Golden Apple
West Texans donate peanut butter to fight hunger
Peanut Butter Challenge underway in Bay County
UF/IFAS's peanut butter challenge is back in Bay County with several drop off locations for...
Peanut Butter Challenge
NASA talks about Lucy
NASA launches Lucy on the first mission to study the Trojan asteroids