Local family receives home from Habitat for Humanity

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Jackson County family now has a house all their own, and they say they’re excited to turn that house into a home.

In a ceremony Thursday, Tiffanie Jenkins and her two children were presented the keys to their new home by Habitat for Humanity.

“Homeownership is considered the American dream,” Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Smith said. “Being able to build equity and to build generational wealth are things that are important.”

The Jenkins family has been waiting more than 18 months to move into their home, and they say those months were filled with ups and downs.

“I felt exhausted, but the experience, it was so amazing,” Jenkins said. “The people, just going through the process, it was amazing. I mean, I was here when the dirt got filtered up, to the foundation, to the walls, like it’s great.”

Despite the stress of the last few months, Jenkins showed nothing but gratitude when she received her home.

“I’m so blessed, I’m so honored,” Jenkins said. “It’s probably the best moment of my life, besides my children.”

Habitat for Humanity officials say they feel the same way.

“It is a joyous occasion to be able to provide a permanent housing solution to families who otherwise may never be able to own their home,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the Jenkins family is one of only a few families chosen each year to receive a home.

“Right now our capacity is to build a minimum of five homes per year,” Smith said. “We’re trying to increase our capacity as we serve Jackson and Washington Counties and see that there is great need.”

However, the home wasn’t just handed to Jenkins, she had to put in some sweat equity, as well as pay an affordable mortgage.

Jenkins and Smith encourage anyone interested in applying to the program to receive a home to do so.

For more information on how to apply to receive a home, visit ChipolaHabitat.org, or follow them on Facebook at fb.me/chipolahabitat.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.