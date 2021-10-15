Advertisement

Local nursing home holds pink lemonade stand fundraiser

By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local nursing home worked Thursday to raise money for the cause and give back to the community.

The residents of Charter Senior Living were pretty in pink today to throw a pink drive through lemonade stand fundraiser. They tell us they just want to do their part in the Panama City Beach community.

Activities Director Charlotte Jeckel said it’s important to raise awareness for doing self-examinations to prevent breast cancer. She said it’s also important to realize breast cancer can happen to women and men.

“We’re just trying to send the message for everyone to take care of yourselves. First and foremost, it’s important to take care of ourselves. Maybe help educate our co-workers, anyone in the community just to bring awareness to our community,” said Jeckel.

They were selling pink lemonade, pink cupcakes, and pink cotton candy for the cause. People could also wave to the residents.

All proceeds from the stand will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

