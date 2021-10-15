NASA launches Lucy on the first mission to study the Trojan asteroids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lucy may not be in the sky with diamonds, but she will be in the sky studying asteroids for the next 12 years. NASA will make history, October 16, by launching the Lucy mission, the first mission to study the Trojan asteroids. They’re a unique group of asteroids sharing an orbit with Jupiter. These ancient asteroids are virtually untouched since the formation of our solar system.

Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks spoke to one of NASA's very own to learn more about the mission.

