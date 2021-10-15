Advertisement

NASA launches Lucy on the first mission to study the Trojan asteroids

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lucy may not be in the sky with diamonds, but she will be in the sky studying asteroids for the next 12 years. NASA will make history, October 16, by launching the Lucy mission, the first mission to study the Trojan asteroids. They’re a unique group of asteroids sharing an orbit with Jupiter. These ancient asteroids are virtually untouched since the formation of our solar system.

Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks spoke to one of NASA’s very own to learn more about the mission in the video attached.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a...
Panama City man charged with false imprisonment
Panama City Beach is currently working on building a roundabout near the intersection of...
Local businesses weigh in on PCB roundabout construction
The district was first made aware of the "Squid Game' trend Wednesday at Hiland Park Elementary.
BDS officials warn of “Squid Game” danger at school
A Bay County jury took 13 minutes to deliver a guilty verdict in a trial for a 2020 murder that...
Bay Co. jury finds man guilty of murder in 13 minutes

Latest News

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting a family member in the leg on October...
Jackson County shooting suspect caught, arrested
To commemorate National LGBTQ History Month, the LGBTQ Center of Bay County is hosting a free...
Bay Pride Poker Run and Drag Show Friday night in downtown PC
During Thursday night’s city council meeting, the council approved the purchase of nine smart...
Panama City Beach Police Department set to receive new technology
Washington County hit and run Thursday night
Washington County hit and run