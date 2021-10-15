Panama City Beach Police Department set to receive new technology

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police Department will soon receive some tech to better day-to-day operations.

During Thursday night’s city council meeting, the council approved the purchase of nine smart board systems, two mobile carts and brackets, and five infrared thermometer scanners to help with the department’s day-to-day operations.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez says these additions will help bring the department up to speed in what is becoming the new normal.

”To help us adapt with the way of the world. From telecommunicating to the web cause to utilizing the very large frame to analyze the data that we receive every day at the police department. At the police department we like to we don’t like to catch up to technology we like to be either at or ahead of the technology advances, you know law enforcement sees every day,” Talamantez said.

Talamantez says the thermometers and smart boards were purchased through a federal grant the department applied for several months ago.

