PCB City Council approves repeal, will allow more events to the area

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More events could be coming to Panama City Beach after council members voted to lift some COVID restrictions.

The council voted on Thursday to repeal a rule they put in place at the start of the pandemic for events in Panama City Beach.

Resolution 20-114, essentially was a plan put in place by the city back in 2020. It limited certain major events with certain safety standards, with the resolution repealed, officials say events can come back.

Panama City Beach City Manager Drew Whitman says they had to send out denial letters to event organizers the past few months, but that they could re-apply, he tells us that’s already happening.

“If someone puts in for a permit next year, say July of next year and they’d put in for today. I’d have to deny it by that special event. And it sort of tied my hands and promoter’s hands. So, I wanted to loosen it up a little bit. We’re still going to monitor the COVID rates, we’ll put it in our special event applications. If the rates are on a spike, we still have the authority to cancel that. But, I wanted to use real-time numbers when somebody put them in. I didn’t want to have to predict what the numbers were gonna be a year from now,” Whitman said.

Prior to Thursday’s decision, the city council repealed the city’s COVID-19 action plan. Including removing the hold on disconnecting people’s water and allowing local public libraries to operate under certain safety standards.

