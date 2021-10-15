Advertisement

Peanut Butter Challenge underway in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s UF/IFAS extension is just at the quarter pole of its Peanut Butter Challenge, so there is still plenty of time to donate.

This year’s challenge started at the beginning of the month and ends the day before Thanksgiving.

The donation drive has been hosted here locally since 2012, last year was the first state-wide challenge and more than 27,000 pounds of the creamy or crunchy food was collected.

”Right now, in Florida, one in eight adults are facing hunger and one in six children are facing hunger in the state of Florida. We just want to make sure we can provide them with that extra food they made need in their homes so they can stay healthy and nutritious,” Taylor Melanie, the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent at UF/IFAs, said.

In addition to the extension’s office on 14th Street, Bay County collection sites can be found at the Panama City Beach Public Library, Bay County Library, the Bay County Emergency Operations Center, and the Walsingham Academy.

