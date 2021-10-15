Rutherford High School’s “Momma Mac” Earns Golden Apple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Golden Apple runs the gamut at Rutherford High School. Some of her students meet her in Freshman World History and graduate with her in Senior level American Government.

Mrs. Corrie McPherson, or “Momma Mac” as she is affectionally called by her students has been teaching for nine years, all at Rutherford.

The University of Florida Master’s Student says she grows with her students in some ways.

“It really is cool to see them grow from beginning to end. This is my senior class, currently, and seeing the young adults they have become, watching them get ready to step out into their own world. Whether they are going to college, or trade school, or the military, it’s just really awesome,” McPherson said.

Teaching is actually Mrs. McPherson’s second career, she used to help with mental health and substance abuse in the prison system. McPherson says she uses her experiences from her old job as teaching moments for her current students.

