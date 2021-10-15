Advertisement

S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to warrants.(Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Hannah Robinson, Adam Mintzer and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A Lexington County elementary school teacher is accused of having weed edibles in her student prize box, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

WIS reported than Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to warrants.

“We became involved in this case Sept. 23 after we received word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” said Koon. “Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box.The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles.”

No students ate the edibles, according to Koon.

During a search of Weiss’ house, investigators found packs similar to the ones that the student picked from the prize box.

As of Wednesday, Weiss is no longer employed by Lexington School District One, according to district officials.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Dr. Greg Little, district superintendent. “It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the well-being of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow. Rocky Creek Elementary has a sterling reputation which will not be tarnished by the actions of one person.”

Koon said that the edibles were cannabis-based food products that came in the form of candy. They are illegal in the state.

Weiss turned herself in Friday morning. She is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

