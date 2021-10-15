Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

The warm and humid weather continues for now
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For now the weather remains warm and humid, but cooler, drier air returns to the panhandle this weekend as a cold front passes through. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the 60s inland and near 70 at the coast. On Friday skies will remain mostly sunny and it will be warm and humid w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will bring a small chance of showers (30%) Saturday morning and then cooler air will begin to filter into the panhandle. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s Saturday and then drop into the 50s by Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will only be in the mid 70s.

