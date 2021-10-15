Advertisement

Transgender activists lay out 2022 agenda

By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - LGBTQIA+ activists rallied in the State Capitol Thursday morning touting their legislative priorities for 2022.

This year they want to undo the trans-athlete ban and provide more gender identity options on driver’s licenses.

During the rally, trans activists said their community is ‘under attack.’

Activists have their crosshairs set on repealing the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.’

Passed last year, it bars trans women from competing in women’s only sports.

“You have just as much right to run onto a field or a court as any other girl in this state,” said State Senator Gary Farmer.

Activists are also backing a bill that would provide an option to choose non-binary, which means you neither identify as male or female, as your gender on your driver’s license.

“A gender-neutral ID allows them to display a more accurate gender marker on their ID,” said sponsor Representative Kristen Arrington.

Trans-activists are also fighting against a bill they describe as the most radical yet.

It would prohibit children from recovering gender-affirming medical care.

That includes the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and gender reaffirming surgeries.

“Access to hormone replacement therapy is a matter of life and death,” said Chloe Illcus with the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed support for legislation banning gender reaffirming surges for children.

However, the legislation was filed this year by one of the most outspoken Republicans in the Legislature, who has often found himself in conflict with legislative leadership.

But the odds are likely also stacked against the passage of either bill supported by the trans-community.

Sponsor of the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’ Senator Kelli Stargel told us her view on trans-athletes competing on women’s sports teams hasn’t changed.

“Women should be playing women’s sports with their muscular make-up and not be playing against men, biological men,” said Stargel.

The trans-activists said they believe Republicans’ actions on trans athletes will backfire in the 2022 election.

Only time will tell whether the issue will translate to a Democratic edge at the ballot box.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve made an arrest in a stabbing incident that took...
Update: Girlfriend arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Panama City home
Proposed legislation recently filed at the state Capitol, if passed, would keep pet stores in...
Bill would ban retail sale of dogs and cats
Under the plan being pushed by the White House, banks would be required to share your account...
Florida bankers in uproar over Biden plan
Panama City Beach is currently working on building a roundabout near the intersection of...
Local businesses weigh in on PCB roundabout construction
There was a major drug bust Monday night in Franklin County and the sheriff is putting these...
Franklin County Sheriff broadcasts drug bust on Facebook Live

Latest News

Trans activists held a rally.
Trans Rally
Arc of the Bay's culinary program helps people get into the workplace.
Arc of the Bay
PCB City Council members approved events.
PCB City Council
The council voted on Thursday to repeal a rule they put in place at the start of the pandemic...
PCB City Council approves repeal, will allow more events to the area