Washington County hit and run

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search is on for the driver of an SUV Florida State Troopers say hit a bicyclist in Washington County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV and bicyclist were on Orange Hill Rd late Thursday night when the SUV hit the bicyclist and left the scene. THe suspect’s car is believed to be a 2014-2019 model blue Nissan Rogue. Troopers say the SUV will have damage to the right front and is missing the passenger side mirror.

