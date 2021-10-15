Advertisement

Washington County hit and run

Police search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Caldwell man Monday night.
Washington County hit and run Thursday night(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search is on for the driver of an SUV Florida State Troopers say hit a bicyclist in Washington County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV and bicyclist were on Orange Hill Rd late Thursday night when the SUV hit the bicyclist and left the scene. THe suspect’s car is believed to be a 2014-2019 model blue Nissan Rogue. Troopers say the SUV will have damage to the right front and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Panama City Beach is currently working on building a roundabout near the intersection of...
Local businesses weigh in on PCB roundabout construction
A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a...
Panama City man charged with false imprisonment
The district was first made aware of the "Squid Game' trend Wednesday at Hiland Park Elementary.
BDS officials warn of “Squid Game” danger at school
A Bay County jury took 13 minutes to deliver a guilty verdict in a trial for a 2020 murder that...
Bay Co. jury finds man guilty of murder in 13 minutes

Latest News

Mosley gets overall win at PCB Aquatic Center Thursday
Bay County Swim Championships
Rutherford notches its second win of the season
Rams get home win over Bozeman
Trans activists held a rally.
Trans Rally
Arc of the Bay's culinary program helps people get into the workplace.
Arc of the Bay