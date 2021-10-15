Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will move through our area on Saturday bringing in cooler, less humid air this weekend. For tonight temps will remain in the 70s under mostly clear skies. On Saturday a cold front passes in the morning and could trigger a few isolated showers. Rain chances will be 20%. Temps will top out near 80 around Noon and then fall over the rest of the day as winds turn NW at 10-15 mph. By evening we will drop into the 60s and bottom out in the 50s Sunday AM. High temperatures Sunday will only reach the mid 70s. Expect the cool weather to last through Monday before a warm up begins.

