Local organization honors Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October 15th is recognized nationwide for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

One local organization held a candlelight vigil on Friday night to honor the lives of infants lost.

For Stephanie Houser, this month brings up a tough subject.

“I am a mother to an angel baby, who was stillborn on December 24th, 2010,” Houser said.

Over these last 10 years, Houser has been open about losing her son.

“Pregnancy and infant loss has always been a taboo subject. The community and all they’re afraid to speak their children’s names, they’re afraid to mention their children. But to us, who have walked in that journey it means the world,” Houser said.

Part of that walk has been learning how to deal with her grief.

“The grief never goes away, it’s always there. But you learn the new new for yourself. And you learn how to cope with it and you learn how to advocate,” Houser said.

There to help along the way was Healthy Start Coalition in Panama City.

“The Healthy Start Coalition offers bereavement support for families that have experienced a pregnancy or infant loss,” Kelly Byrns-Davis, Healthy Start Coalition programs manager said.

According to the World Health Organization, miscarriage is the most common reason for losing a baby during pregnancy. They also report that there are nearly 2 million stillbirths every year, one every 16 seconds.

“They are not alone. But there’s a whole community of support that’s available to them. There are other families that have walked in similar shoes with them, and they are not alone,” Byrns-Davis said.

Houser shared some advice with NewsChannel 7 that helped her get through her dark days.

She says to remember after every storm comes a rainbow.

For more information on Healthy Start Coalition, visit their website or Facebook page.

