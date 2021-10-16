Advertisement

Plans presented for new events center in Downtown Panama City

The city commission will vote in November on who will get the job to design it.
The city commission will vote in November on who will get the job to design it.
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City is another step closer to building the new Performing Arts and Events Center downtown. You’ll remember Hurricane Michael damaged the original Civic Center.

Four architecture and engineering firms presented their designs to city commissioners on Friday. Citizens also gave feedback in person and via live stream.

“It’s a very deliberative process that we’re going through as we’re trying to find that architectural firm that’s going to partner with us,” City Manager Mark McQueen, said. “Today was the opportunity for the architectural firms to present who they are, their qualifications, and some of the challenges that they see with the project and what their strategies are to overcome those obstacles and challenges. "

The city commission will vote in November on who will get the job to design it.

