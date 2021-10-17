Bay District School Science Teachers participate in hands on learning workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, Bay District School teachers got some Hands-on learning they can apply to marine science lessons in the classroom.

The St. Joe Community Foundation and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation offered the professional workshop for Bay County’s kindergarten through 12th-grade biological science teachers.

Teachers began their day in the classroom and then ventured to St. Andrews State Park where they got to do hands-on activities in the field.

”All of the science teachers in the county that were there today were sharing ideas for instruction which I found to be powerful but really it was,” Kelley Hodges, BDS teacher said. “Coming out here to the St. Andrew Bay and getting in the water and seeing the different ways that we can bring that type of instruction to our students is great.”

Earlier this week bay district schools students got to experience hands-on learning activities similar to the ones their teachers experienced today.

