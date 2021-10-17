Advertisement

Fatal accident on Hwy 20 leads to police chase and arrest

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs bicycle accident that occurred on Highway 20 Saturday morning in Bay County.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus bicycle accident that occurred on Highway 20 Saturday morning in Bay County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a truck was heading west on Highway 20 when for unknown reasons, the driver, 38-year-old Travis Lee Ray of Panama City, crossed the fog line and allegedly hit a bicyclist who was also heading west in the bike lane.

According to authorities, a person traveling on Hwy 20 spotted the truck with damage to its front bumper and then later came upon the deceased bicyclist, later identified as a 33-year-old female from Washington County.

The driver alerted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office who then located the vehicle. We’re told a short pursuit followed as deputies tried to apprehend Ray.

We’re told his passenger, a 33-year-old Chipley man, jumped out of the vehicle. Authorities say he sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in Bay County.

According to law enforcement, the truck then crashed into a mailbox before Ray jumped out of the truck and fled on foot.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with the Holmes County Corrections K-9 Team, and the Northwest Florida Reception Center K-9 Team worked together to catch Ray.

”We’re thankful to the citizen, who was able to identify a weird situation with a vehicle. Identify a bad situation and a scene, and alert authorities of the type of vehicle. That really played a huge part in apprehension today,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

Several investigations are now underway stemming from Saturday’s incident.

Ray is facing multiple charges out of both Bay and Washington Counties, including driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of a crash.

