Gulf Coast Softball hosts Florida State for fall game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Commodore Softball team welcomed the Florida State Seminoles for a little fall action on Saturday. The national championship runners up this past season and 2018 national champions made their way west Friday night for some team bonding before hitting the diamond for the game on Saturday morning.

This matchup was actually set for three years ago, but with Hurricane Michael and COVID postponements, they had to reschedule for this year.

The game giving both programs some game time action in the pre-season with the Seminoles taking this one 14-1.

“I think, in the fall, you’re just trying to figure out your team a little bit,” said Florida State head coach, Lonni Alameda. “You’re trying to figure out the players, how we can grow and develop our individual players. We have a lot of freshman, a lot of new faces on our team,s o being able to play seven to nine innings and give people a different chance to face a different color uniform, we scrimmage ourselves a lot, so having the quality of competition is really beneficial to us.”

For one Commodore, Cassidy Boltz, a Tallahassee native and 2020 graduate from Lincoln High School, getting to compete against the team she grew up watching was a dream come true.

“Going to their stadium was always huge, and the fact they’re at our field right now, it’s cool,” said Boltz. “I mean, FSU has always been a dream school. If I’m playing or not, it’s still my dream school. The campus, I grew up driving around it, and it’s like, ‘Imagine going to that school.’”

Coach Alameda is hoping this fall game will become an annual event she brings her team to.

“This is a really good relationship, so we enjoy that,” said Coach Alameda. “This is a great program. Scott’s done a great job here and we’ve always enjoyed our relationship with him, even when he was at Virginia Tech, and just the area, the community. Everyone has been so kind to us. We just enjoy this, and I know it has been in the making for a while, but this is definitely something we plan on doing every fall.”

The Commodores have two more games scheduled for their fall season.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.