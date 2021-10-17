Advertisement

Home catches fire overnight in Panama City

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Panama City early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Panama City early Saturday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Panama City early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue.

Upon arrival, first responders tell NewsChannel 7 they found the home fully engulfed with flames. Officials said because of the firefighters rapid response, they were able to get the fire under control within minutes.

We’re told nobody was in the home at the time of the blaze. The home received extensive fire damage.

The incident is still under investigation.

