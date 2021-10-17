Indiana man killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.

They tell NewsChannel 7, a pickup truck heading east on S.R. 293 crossed the center line and hit a sport utility vehicle heading westbound.

Officials said that vehicle then overturned killing its driver, a 50-year-old male from Zionsville, Indiana. They said there were three other passengers also in the sport utility vehicle. They were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to troopers, the driver of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old male from Fort Walton Beach, was also transported to the hospital. We’re told he’s in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.