Local organization gives Panama City girl a dream room makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For one Panama City girl, the room she always dreamed about recently became a reality.

“We are working on a Japanese-anime room for her. She really enjoys that, is into it. Her artwork is amazing. So we’re just going to display her artwork and get it out there where she can see it,” Rooms With A Purpose Director and Founder Sherry Melton said.

And they did just that for one Panama City teen named Hali.

This room marks the 23 room the organization has renovated, and for founder Sherry Melton, each one is unique to each child.

“She helped design it for her. And that’s what it’s all about... giving these kids a place to go and feel like they have their own space where they can rejuvenate and recoup and just get ready for another day of life,” Melton said.

For Melton, she says it’s not just the purpose of giving back, but the excitement the families get the first time they witness the room.

“Just to see their face light up, you know when we open the doors in these rooms, it’s kinda like Christmas morning,” Melton said. “Most of them are fighting for their lives every day just to be alive, so to open their door and show them something they helped design that’s just for them. it’s a really powerful moment.”

A powerful moment that Hali won’t soon forget.

Rooms With A Purpose will be holding an event, “Christmas With A Purpose” on November 6th from 9 AM to 2 PM at The Arc of the Bay.

For more events and other information regarding Rooms With A Purpose, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.