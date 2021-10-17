Advertisement

Local organization gives Panama City girl a dream room makeover

By Tony Reese
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For one Panama City girl, the room she always dreamed about recently became a reality.

“We are working on a Japanese-anime room for her. She really enjoys that, is into it. Her artwork is amazing. So we’re just going to display her artwork and get it out there where she can see it,” Rooms With A Purpose Director and Founder Sherry Melton said.

And they did just that for one Panama City teen named Hali.

This room marks the 23 room the organization has renovated, and for founder Sherry Melton, each one is unique to each child.

“She helped design it for her. And that’s what it’s all about... giving these kids a place to go and feel like they have their own space where they can rejuvenate and recoup and just get ready for another day of life,” Melton said.

For Melton, she says it’s not just the purpose of giving back, but the excitement the families get the first time they witness the room.

“Just to see their face light up, you know when we open the doors in these rooms, it’s kinda like Christmas morning,” Melton said. “Most of them are fighting for their lives every day just to be alive, so to open their door and show them something they helped design that’s just for them. it’s a really powerful moment.”

A powerful moment that Hali won’t soon forget.

Rooms With A Purpose will be holding an event, “Christmas With A Purpose” on November 6th from 9 AM to 2 PM at The Arc of the Bay.

For more events and other information regarding Rooms With A Purpose, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity presented this new home to a local family on Thursday.
Local family receives home from Habitat for Humanity
The district was first made aware of the "Squid Game' trend Wednesday at Hiland Park Elementary.
BDS officials warn of “Squid Game” danger at school
A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a...
Panama City man charged with false imprisonment
Washington County hit and run Thursday night
Washington County hit and run
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning

Latest News

Lucky Pennies Silent Auction
Lucky Pennies Annual Silent Auction
Bay District Schools science teachers got some hands on learning Saturday at St. Andrews State...
Bay District School Science Teachers participate in hands on learning workshop
Red Tide reported in Bay County.
Red Tide reported in Bay County
The Gulf Coast School for Autism held their second annual Halloween Howl Costume 5K and One...
Second Halloween Howl 5K and Fun Run held at Frank Brown Park
A silent auction to help Louisiana hurricane victims runs through Sunday afternoon at the Pro...
Lucky Pennies Silent Auction