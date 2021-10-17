Lucky Pennies Annual Silent Auction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the past twelve years, the Lucky Pennies Silent Auction has been helping victims of natural disasters.

This year they are raising money for victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisana.

The September family began this tradition to hold the silent auction at the fall brawl tennis tournament at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort.

”My brother started it when he was six and I started like in the past couple of years doing financial stuff and budgeting,” said Ridah September, Lucky Pennies member. “I was the numbers person but then this year because he went off to college I decided to take it over.”

Last year the family raised around three thousand dollars and this year they are hoping to raise even more to send supplies to people in Louisiana.

You have until noon on Sunday to participate in the silent auction. The table is located at the pro shop at The Club at Edgewater.

