One person dead after pedestrian versus vehicle crash in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an accident on Panama City Beach Parkway near Holiday Golf Course at 5 a.m.

Officers said 28-year-old Gustavo Linares was crossing to the North shoulder of the road, where he was hit by a car that was heading Westbound.

The Panama City Beach Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

