Advertisement

Red Tide reported in Bay County

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is notifying the public of a red tide bloom in Panama City Beach.

Health officials advise the following when red tide is present in the area:

-Do not swim around dead fish at this location.

-If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from this location as the red tide can affect your breathing.

-Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from this location. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

-Keep pets and livestock away from water, seafoam, and dead sea life.

-Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications).

-If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Saturday at Saint Andrew’s State Park Several dead fish could be seen in the water and those boating complained of a bad odor.

You can visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research website for additional information on the locations where red tide has been found.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity presented this new home to a local family on Thursday.
Local family receives home from Habitat for Humanity
The district was first made aware of the "Squid Game' trend Wednesday at Hiland Park Elementary.
BDS officials warn of “Squid Game” danger at school
A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a...
Panama City man charged with false imprisonment
Washington County hit and run Thursday night
Washington County hit and run
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning

Latest News

Lucky Pennies Silent Auction
Lucky Pennies Annual Silent Auction
Bay District Schools science teachers got some hands on learning Saturday at St. Andrews State...
Bay District School Science Teachers participate in hands on learning workshop
The Gulf Coast School for Autism held their second annual Halloween Howl Costume 5K and One...
Second Halloween Howl 5K and Fun Run held at Frank Brown Park
A silent auction to help Louisiana hurricane victims runs through Sunday afternoon at the Pro...
Lucky Pennies Silent Auction