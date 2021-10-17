Red Tide reported in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is notifying the public of a red tide bloom in Panama City Beach.

Health officials advise the following when red tide is present in the area:

-Do not swim around dead fish at this location.

-If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from this location as the red tide can affect your breathing.

-Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from this location. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

-Keep pets and livestock away from water, seafoam, and dead sea life.

-Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications).

-If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Saturday at Saint Andrew’s State Park Several dead fish could be seen in the water and those boating complained of a bad odor.

You can visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research website for additional information on the locations where red tide has been found.

