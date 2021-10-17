Saturday Night Forecast, Cooler Temps Coming!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The passage of a cold front is bringing in some drier and cooler weather for the next couple of days. Tonight we will have clear skies with lows bottoming out in the 50s. Some areas inland could even see lows as cool as the upper 40s. High temperatures Sunday will only reach the mid 70s. It will be a breezy day as well with winds out of the NNE at 15 mph, along plenty of sunshine. Expect the fall-like weather to last through Monday before a warm up to the lower 80s begins by mid week.

If you plan on heading out to the beaches on Sunday, be aware of the Red Tide present that could trigger asthma attacks in asthma sufferers, trigger allergies for those who suffer seasonal allergies, and could cause minor respiratory irritations in general.

