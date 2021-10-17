Second Halloween Howl 5K and Fun Run held at Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday was a spooktacular day for a howling fun run in Panama City Beach.

The Gulf Coast School for Autism held their 2nd annual Halloween Howl Costume 5K and One Mile Fun Run at Gayle’s Trails out at Frank Brown Park.

The event was originally planned prior to the pandemic; however, the organization had to postpone until this fall.

According to event organizers, this was actually the first 5K to come back into Bay County since the pandemic.

”We’ve talked a lot about community with this event because of the pandemic and Hurricane Michael in the past three years. Anytime we can get out and be a group together, come together, have a good time, be outside, you know it’s really awesome, and it’s going for a good cause at the same time,” Gulf Coast School of Autism Assistant Director Kuryn Patterson said.

Patterson says the funds raised Saturday will go towards the school’s sensory room, a room she says helps with self-soothing for their students and clients.

For more information on Gulf Coast School of Autism, visit their Facebook page.

