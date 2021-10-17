Advertisement

Second Halloween Howl 5K and Fun Run held at Frank Brown Park

By Tony Reese
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday was a spooktacular day for a howling fun run in Panama City Beach.

The Gulf Coast School for Autism held their 2nd annual Halloween Howl Costume 5K and One Mile Fun Run at Gayle’s Trails out at Frank Brown Park.

The event was originally planned prior to the pandemic; however, the organization had to postpone until this fall.

According to event organizers, this was actually the first 5K to come back into Bay County since the pandemic.

”We’ve talked a lot about community with this event because of the pandemic and Hurricane Michael in the past three years. Anytime we can get out and be a group together, come together, have a good time, be outside, you know it’s really awesome, and it’s going for a good cause at the same time,” Gulf Coast School of Autism Assistant Director Kuryn Patterson said.

Patterson says the funds raised Saturday will go towards the school’s sensory room, a room she says helps with self-soothing for their students and clients.

For more information on Gulf Coast School of Autism, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity presented this new home to a local family on Thursday.
Local family receives home from Habitat for Humanity
The district was first made aware of the "Squid Game' trend Wednesday at Hiland Park Elementary.
BDS officials warn of “Squid Game” danger at school
A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a...
Panama City man charged with false imprisonment
Washington County hit and run Thursday night
Washington County hit and run
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning

Latest News

Lucky Pennies Silent Auction
Lucky Pennies Annual Silent Auction
Bay District Schools science teachers got some hands on learning Saturday at St. Andrews State...
Bay District School Science Teachers participate in hands on learning workshop
Red Tide reported in Bay County.
Red Tide reported in Bay County
A silent auction to help Louisiana hurricane victims runs through Sunday afternoon at the Pro...
Lucky Pennies Silent Auction