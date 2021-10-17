Advertisement

Sunday Night Forecast, Feeling Like Fall Again Monday!

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We had a beautiful fall day across Northwest Florida! Highs were in the mid 70s and we had ample sunshine! For tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows expected to fall into the upper 40s inland to low-mid 50s along the coast.

High pressure in place is allowing dry air to settle in which will bring us fair weather through the majority of the week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s under a mixture of sun and clouds. Come Tuesday, temps will warm into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The next chance for any rain will be after Wednesday associated with a trough moving in from the west. Rain coverage will be minimal Thursday and Friday at a 20-30%.

Another ridge of high pressure will build in behind that system to bring us more sunshine and seasonable temps for next weekend!

For the Beaches: Red tide remains present at low to medium levels in Bay County. Those who suffer from allergies or asthma should use extra caution as red tide can cause respiratory irritations.

For the Tropics: There are 45 days left in the 2021 hurricane season with no new tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

