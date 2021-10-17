Advertisement

Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, according to Delaware County court records.(Source: Delaware County Jail, KYW via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) - A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something.”

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.

An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn’t right” with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said.

SEPTA police waiting at the next stop found the woman and arrested a man. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Bernhardt called the victim an “unbelievably strong woman” who provided police with a lot of information. She did not know her attacker, he said.

“She’s on the mend,” Bernhardt said. “Hopefully she will get through this.”

The entire episode was captured on surveillance video that showed other people on the train at the time, Bernhardt said.

“There was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something,” Bernhardt said. “It speaks to where we are in society; I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling.”

Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, according to Delaware County court records. Bernhardt said he is known to both SEPTA and Upper Darby police.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney, and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Saturday.

SEPTA issued a statement calling it a “horrendous criminal act” and urging anyone witnessing such a thing to report it to authorities.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911,” the authority said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity presented this new home to a local family on Thursday.
Local family receives home from Habitat for Humanity
The district was first made aware of the "Squid Game' trend Wednesday at Hiland Park Elementary.
BDS officials warn of “Squid Game” danger at school
A Panama City man is facing false imprisonment and battery charges after allegedly dragging a...
Panama City man charged with false imprisonment
Washington County hit and run Thursday night
Washington County hit and run
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning

Latest News

A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Lucky Pennies Silent Auction
Lucky Pennies Annual Silent Auction
Bay District Schools science teachers got some hands on learning Saturday at St. Andrews State...
Bay District School Science Teachers participate in hands on learning workshop
Red Tide reported in Bay County.
Red Tide reported in Bay County