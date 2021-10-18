Advertisement

Bay County waste amnesty days extended

The days will be November 1st through 7th from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18, 2021
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With all the heavy rainfall we’ve seen lately, your properties may be a mess. That’s why Bay County officials are giving folks more time to drop off any waste or debris at the Steelfield Landfill.

The days will be November 1st through 7th from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is open to Bay County residents only, so when you go, make sure to bring proof of residency, like a driver’s license, power bill, or voter registration card.

Officials say commercial vehicles dropping off waste will be charged. Regular residents can do so for free.

