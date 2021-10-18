Bay District Schools to host its first online community forum

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is hosting its first online community forum. The hope is to give a voice to those parents and families who want to be heard but aren’t able to make it to a school board meeting.

Communications Director Sharon Michalik sat down with NewsChannel 7 Monday morning to talk about the online meeting.

Michalik said the superintendent, school board, Panama City Beach Police Department, Panama City Police Department, and Bay County Sheriffs Office will all be on the forum. They’re looking to brainstorm ideas and hear suggestions from the community about how to to help our children.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 19th, at 6 p.m.

All you have to do is click on this link to sign in: meet.google.com/eaw-uhqy-kjw

