Caring and Sharing of South Walton Fall Fashion Show

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday was a day full of fall fashion for a good cause.

“All the funds raised today will go towards our programs,” Carly Barnes, Executive Director of Caring and Sharing of South Walton said. “So caring and sharing provides food, financial assistance, mental health counseling case management, and an emergency shelter.”

Models on Sunday strutted down the runway showing off styles they picked out from the Caring and Sharing thrift store in South Walton

“All of our models are volunteers, and they’ve throughout the last six months picked items throughout the thrift store that they want to showcase today,” Barnes said. “So we have a boutique inside we’re having lunch served we have a silent auction photo booth and lots of fun planned.”

The fashion show is also helping the organization help those in need for the holiday season.

“It’s really important especially with the holidays coming up we’re planning to serve 400 families Thanksgiving meals, and then we have an Angel Tree program in December that we will serve over 400 kids providing them gifts for Christmas,” Barnes said.

If you couldn’t make it to the runway on Sunday the organization is always accepting donations on their website.

