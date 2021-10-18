Advertisement

First Baptist Church in Panama City helping community with free food program

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The First Baptist Church in Panama City has brought back its food distribution program and the need now is greater than before Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.

“We are open for food for anybody in the neighborhood,” David Smith, a long-time volunteer, said. “We hope we are giving food to folks that really need it.”

“There is such a need here in the community and the county as a whole,” Joe Bailey, a volunteer, said. “Our church pastor and all of the leadership want us to help and the people in the community as much as we can.”

The church will be handing out food every other Monday at the building right on the corner of 6th Street and Grace Avenue.

“We are the only one right in the middle of Panama City and we figured we needed to be downtown so that we could help the folks down here. There is a lot of retirees around that are hurting and we are looking towards trying to help them out,” Smith said.

According to church volunteers, one of the most requested food items is meat which they are struggling to get.

“What we find out is the biggest need is the meat,” Smith said. “We do not get as many pounds of meat as we used to. Right now about the only meat, we are getting is chicken because chicken is about the cheapest. People are always asking you got any meat? That’s what they are after. Other than that we are pretty well taken care of by our major suppliers.”

Long time volunteers said that the need to help the community is what keeps this program going.

“We feel like it is an avenue to serve the Lord in this community and to share food with them as a means of sharing the lord,” said Bailey.

The next food distribution date will be November 1st, you can stop by from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

