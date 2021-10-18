Advertisement

Halloween fun coming to Lynn Haven

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven’s Trunk or Treat Halloween Carnival is coming to the city at the end of October.

You can check out all the fun at Sharon Sheffield Park on October 30th. Trunks will line the streets for trick-or-treaters to grab candy starting at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The city is in need of more trunks. You can register for free here.

Before the candy fun begins, everyone is encouraged to register for the costume contest at around 4:30 p.m.

The night will feature food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, photo opportunities, games, and much more!

For more information on Lynn Haven’s Trunk or Treat carnival, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs bicycle accident that occurred...
Fatal accident on Hwy 20 leads to police chase and arrest
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle...
One person dead after pedestrian versus vehicle crash in PCB
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Panama City early Saturday morning.
Home catches fire overnight in Panama City

Latest News

Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat
All proceeds are donated to support Scenic Walton, which is a non-profit that promotes projects...
New 30A license plate to help keep Walton County scenic
Caring and Sharing of South Walton Fall Fashion Show.
Caring and Sharing of South Walton Fall Fashion Show
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle...
One person dead after pedestrian versus vehicle crash in PCB