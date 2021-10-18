Halloween fun coming to Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven’s Trunk or Treat Halloween Carnival is coming to the city at the end of October.

You can check out all the fun at Sharon Sheffield Park on October 30th. Trunks will line the streets for trick-or-treaters to grab candy starting at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The city is in need of more trunks. You can register for free here.

Before the candy fun begins, everyone is encouraged to register for the costume contest at around 4:30 p.m.

The night will feature food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, photo opportunities, games, and much more!

For more information on Lynn Haven’s Trunk or Treat carnival, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

