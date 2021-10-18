Advertisement

Lynn Haven city leaders encouraging open conversations with locals during Florida City Government Week

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many of us, it’s been a while since we’ve sat in on a civics class. This week you can get a refresher. From October 18th until the 24th, the city of Lynn Haven is recognizing Florida City Government Week.

“Florida League of Cities came up with this idea several years ago where they celebrate city government and then do things to educate people about how city government works,” Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven City Manager, said.

The week features many opportunities for locals to speak with city leaders.

Monday was a Coffee Break with Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson and City Manager Vickie Gainer. It’s a time to learn how change starts at the local level.

“Local government really is the grassroots of politics,” Nelson said. “It’s a place where you can actually come in and have conversations and get a better understanding about how our government operates in Lynn Haven.”

“It does start on this level,” Gainer said. “If you want to really make a difference that you start on this level. Be proactive in your approach, be diplomatic in your approach. People hear you. People are listening to you.”

Lynn Haven city officials are encouraging everyone to get involved with the conversation. No matter their age.

“I think it’s very important to start those conversations with young people,” Nelson said. “Many times we say they’re our future, but they’re our now. I think it’s very important to get them integrated into the system of government here locally.”

There will be a Coffee Break with commissioners on Wednesday at the Lynn Haven Garden Club. It starts at 8 a.m.

Lynn Haven city leaders and first responders will visit local schools on Friday.

“Letting young people know, students know, is that in order for you to succeed, for your city to succeed, to be heard, you’ve got to know and have a vision of where you want to go,” Gainer said.

City leaders say the city can succeed if everyone works together. It’s a message they hope students take with them beyond this week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs bicycle accident that occurred...
Fatal accident on Hwy 20 leads to police chase and arrest
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle...
One person dead after pedestrian versus vehicle crash in PCB
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Panama City early Saturday morning.
Home catches fire overnight in Panama City

Latest News

The race for Governor now has three major Democrats seeking their party’s nomination.
The race for Florida Governor continues
New restaurant coming to the waterfront district fall 2022!
New restaurant coming to downtown Panama City’s Waterfront District
The race for Governor now has three major Democrats seeking their party’s nomination.
Race For Governor Continues
The days will be November 1st through 7th from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bay County waste amnesty days extended