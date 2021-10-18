Lynn Haven city leaders encouraging open conversations with locals during Florida City Government Week

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many of us, it’s been a while since we’ve sat in on a civics class. This week you can get a refresher. From October 18th until the 24th, the city of Lynn Haven is recognizing Florida City Government Week.

“Florida League of Cities came up with this idea several years ago where they celebrate city government and then do things to educate people about how city government works,” Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven City Manager, said.

The week features many opportunities for locals to speak with city leaders.

Monday was a Coffee Break with Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson and City Manager Vickie Gainer. It’s a time to learn how change starts at the local level.

“Local government really is the grassroots of politics,” Nelson said. “It’s a place where you can actually come in and have conversations and get a better understanding about how our government operates in Lynn Haven.”

“It does start on this level,” Gainer said. “If you want to really make a difference that you start on this level. Be proactive in your approach, be diplomatic in your approach. People hear you. People are listening to you.”

Lynn Haven city officials are encouraging everyone to get involved with the conversation. No matter their age.

“I think it’s very important to start those conversations with young people,” Nelson said. “Many times we say they’re our future, but they’re our now. I think it’s very important to get them integrated into the system of government here locally.”

There will be a Coffee Break with commissioners on Wednesday at the Lynn Haven Garden Club. It starts at 8 a.m.

Lynn Haven city leaders and first responders will visit local schools on Friday.

“Letting young people know, students know, is that in order for you to succeed, for your city to succeed, to be heard, you’ve got to know and have a vision of where you want to go,” Gainer said.

City leaders say the city can succeed if everyone works together. It’s a message they hope students take with them beyond this week.

