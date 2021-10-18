Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning but we do have some stratus clouds moving in. They may be enough to filter out some sunshine at times.

Otherwise, it’s a pleasantly cool morning with most getting started in the 50s near the coast, to upper 40s inland. You may want a light jacket to get the day started! We’ll warm up nicely throughout the day as highs top out in the mid 70s.

High pressure is in place through the early week forecast and that will continue to keep our skies rain free. We’ll see more sunshine through Tuesday and Wednesday before our ridge slides out to the east. As it does so, winds will shift to the south and a slight warm up into the low 80s heads our way through midweek. We’ll see some small return of moisture leading to small rain chances along a weak frontal boundary by the weeks end for Thursday and Friday.

Otherwise, temperatures will remain fairly seasonal in the low 80s in the afternoons to mid 60s in the morning s by mid to late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful week ahead with low end rain chances by late week.

