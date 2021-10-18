Advertisement

New 30A license plate to help keep Walton County scenic

All proceeds are donated to support Scenic Walton, which is a non-profit that promotes projects designed to improve the quality of life in Walton County.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed Senate Bill 676 to help create a new “30A” specialty license plate for Florida motorists.

The 30A tags cost $33. All proceeds are donated to support Scenic Walton, which is a non-profit that promotes projects designed to improve the quality of life in Walton County.

“Money raised by the new tags will help promote beautification and safety projects throughout all of Walton County, not just along the beach,” said Leigh Moore, Scenic Walton’s Executive Director. “We work to improve the landscaping in roadway medians, reduce litter, promote underground utilities, expand infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, and other projects that enhance the quality of life for Walton County residents and visitors.”

The team asked Walton County locals and 30A’s 1.5 million social media fans to help select the final tag design, which was created by Gulf Coast native, Jake Meyer. The winning design depicts the blue 30A logo against a silhouette of Western Lake, one of Walton County’s most famous vistas.

“Of course, we have amazing beaches here, as do many Florida towns, but our coastal dune lakes really are unique to Walton County,” said Mike Ragsdale of The 30A Company. “I think our community made an excellent choice.”

Florida residents can go to any Tax Collector Office to buy a 30A tag voucher. They can also be purchased online at www.30Atag.com.

