New restaurant coming to downtown Panama City’s Waterfront District

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new restaurant is being built by St. Joe Hospitality in Panama City’s Downtown Waterfront District overlooking the marina!

We spoke with St. Joe Hospitality’s Corporate Director of Projects and Concepts Matt Moore who says it’s their first launch to a bigger project and overall story of the area.

“You can already see Harrison Avenue has taken a huge approach forward. St. Joe Hospitality and the company, in general, have ultimate plans to revitalize a lot since the hurricane,” Moore said.

The St. Joe company claims this restaurant will offer an atmosphere that’s perfect for the whole family, date nights, and other special occasions too.

“This is very approachable as we would like to say. It is southern, but in doing so we have 16 TVs allocated for this area, live music planned, and a calendar of events to take care of the outside seating area that we do have,” Moore said.

If you’re thinking about what kind of food they’ll be serving up, their menu items will be inspired by flavors of the northern Gulf Coast.

“The coastal seafood we get here from the Port St. Joe area into Pensacola and New Orleans is unmatched, so that’s what we’ll bring to you,” Moore said.

But one thing is still missing, the name of their restaurant, and they want your help.

“It wasn’t very hard to involve the community in terms of the naming,” Moore said. “We could spend a lot of money doing branding and a lot of other things with different companies but it is simple… we want to let Panama City do this for us and with us.”

Nominations will be accepted on the St. Joe Hospitality Facebook page from October 13 to October 26 at 5 p.m. CST. The top names will be selected, and then you can vote for your favorite from November 1st – 8th at 5 p.m. CST.

The restaurant is set to open in the fall of 2022.

