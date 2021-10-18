Advertisement

Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect

Police said a man is accused of stealing a backpack with a laptop out of a car on October 8th.
Police said a man is accused of stealing a backpack with a laptop out of a car on October 8th.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An alleged thief is on the loose in the Panama City area, and the police are asking for your help.

Police said a man is accused of stealing a backpack with a laptop out of a car on October 8th.

They said the car was parked at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. He was wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, a hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs bicycle accident that occurred...
Fatal accident on Hwy 20 leads to police chase and arrest
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle...
One person dead after pedestrian versus vehicle crash in PCB
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Panama City early Saturday morning.
Home catches fire overnight in Panama City

Latest News

The days will be November 1st through 7th from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bay County waste amnesty days extended
According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the second of three defendants in the 2020 shooting...
Young woman receives prison time for her role in 2020 Holmes County murder
Panama City Beach Police said they arrested a local man for allegedly growing marijuana at his...
Suspect arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana near local middle school
Bay District Schools Communications Director Sharon Michalik sat down with NewsChannel 7 Monday...
Bay District Schools to host its first online community forum