Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An alleged thief is on the loose in the Panama City area, and the police are asking for your help.

Police said a man is accused of stealing a backpack with a laptop out of a car on October 8th.

They said the car was parked at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. He was wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, a hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department.

