Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An alleged thief is on the loose in the Panama City area, and the police are asking for your help.
Police said a man is accused of stealing a backpack with a laptop out of a car on October 8th.
They said the car was parked at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. He was wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, a hat, and sunglasses.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.