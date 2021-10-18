The race for Florida Governor continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The race for Governor now has three major Democrats seeking their party’s nomination. A south Florida State Senator joined the ranks Monday morning, and it seems now neither of the other two top-tier Democrats is gaining traction.

State Senator Annette Taddeo became the 10th Democrat to file for Governor, but Taddeo, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and Congressman Charlie Crist are the only three in the bunch who are viable.

“It feels great. Feels right,” Taddeo said when she arrived to file her paperwork.

Taddeo was Charlie Crist’s running mate when he sought the Governors job in 2014 and told us this race is not about Charlie Crist, or herself.

“This race is about the future of Floridians and who is going to be the best person to create the coalition and to create the excitement from the ground up to win,” Taddeo said.

Taddeo said it was main street Democrats from across the state that encouraged her to get into the race. She said activists and people who worked so hard to elect Democrats, just seem to fall short every time.

One reason for the encouragement is that Fried and Crist have shown lackluster fundraising. Both have about $3 million in the bank. The Friends of Ron DeSantis, his political committee, has already raised $101 million. He’s got $58 million left in cash.

While not yet official, he is indeed running for re-election. In June, he said he thinks it’s a pretty good bet he was going do that.

In a campaign video, Columbian native Taddeo honors her father’s service in World War Two by saying, “I get my fighting spirit, my beliefs from him, my dad.”

And Taddeo reminded voters, “I’m a lifelong Democrat.”

Unlike Crist.

So it really will come down to which voters Taddeo can attract. She concedes there is little difference on issues between Crist, Fried, and herself, including supporting the legalization of marijuana.

Media Consultant Kevin Cate, who worked for Crist and Taddeo in 2014, and is now working for Fried, tweeted that Nikki Fried is the only Democrat to win the state since Barak Obama in 2012.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.