Advertisement

Suspect arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana near local middle school

Panama City Beach Police said they arrested a local man for allegedly growing marijuana at his...
Panama City Beach Police said they arrested a local man for allegedly growing marijuana at his home near Surfside Middle School.(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police said they arrested a local man for allegedly growing marijuana at his home near Surfside Middle School.

On Saturday, officers said Matthew Cotton was arrested and charged after they said they found several marijuana plants and cultivation equipment at his home on Monte Palo Street, roughly 150 feet from the middle school.

Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 7 the evidence collected during their investigation gave them enough probable cause to believe Cotton was responsible for the grow operation.

Cotton is facing multiple charges, including leasing a property for the manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a cultivating device for purpose of manufacturing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs bicycle accident that occurred...
Fatal accident on Hwy 20 leads to police chase and arrest
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle...
One person dead after pedestrian versus vehicle crash in PCB
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Panama City early Saturday morning.
Home catches fire overnight in Panama City

Latest News

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the second of three defendants in the 2020 shooting...
Young woman receives prison time for her role in 2020 Holmes County murder
Bay District Schools Communications Director Sharon Michalik sat down with NewsChannel 7 Monday...
Bay District Schools to host its first online community forum
Bay District Schools Public Informations Officer Sharon Michalik sat down with NewsChannel 7...
Bay District Schools Online Community Forum
Halloween fun coming to Lynn Haven