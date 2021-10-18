Suspect arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana near local middle school

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police said they arrested a local man for allegedly growing marijuana at his home near Surfside Middle School.

On Saturday, officers said Matthew Cotton was arrested and charged after they said they found several marijuana plants and cultivation equipment at his home on Monte Palo Street, roughly 150 feet from the middle school.

Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 7 the evidence collected during their investigation gave them enough probable cause to believe Cotton was responsible for the grow operation.

Cotton is facing multiple charges, including leasing a property for the manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a cultivating device for purpose of manufacturing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.

