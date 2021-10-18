Tiger Sharks adapting with each opponent.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Port St. Joe is now 5-1 on the season after a big win against Bay in week eight, improving their record against 4A matchups to 3-1, losing only to South Walton in week seven of the season.

St. Joe’s offense is looking like a pretty well oiled machine as the season progresses. In the pocket, they’ve got Colin Amison, who has thrown for over 900 yards this season, well protected by his o-line, and an abundance of great targets in players like D.J. Oliver, Chance Gainer, Aiden Gainer, Lajuan Zaccaro Jr. and many more.

On the other side of the ball, the defense, has held off some pretty tough teams, with Bay and South Walton being the only ones able to put points up on them. This is 1A football, so the players you see on the offense are, more times than not, the ones you see on the defense.

Head coach, Tanner Jones, says it’s the adaptability of his team that keeps them winning ball games.

“We have athletes,” said Coach Jones. “We need to use our athletes, and a lot of what we try to do on offense, Coach Powell does a great job. Coach Tony Powell is our offensive coordinator. A lot of what we try to do is take what we are given, so if they’re going to load the box, we will try and throw the ball. You want to try to add two safety’s over the top, we will run the ball. The opponent normally picks what we run.”

