Young woman receives prison time for her role in 2020 Holmes County murder

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the second of three defendants in the 2020 shooting...
According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the second of three defendants in the 2020 shooting death of a Holmes County man has been sentenced to prison.(HOLMES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the second of three defendants in the 2020 shooting death of a Holmes County man has been sentenced to prison.

Lauren Wambles, 24, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after entering a “No Contest” plea to one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm in connection to the death of Raul Ambriz Guillen. Officials said once Wambles is released from prison, she will also serve a five year probation sentence.

According to State Attorney Basford, Guillen was shot and killed on July 4, 2020, in Holmes County. He said Guillen’s body was buried in a remote location of the county. His body was discovered on August 25, 2020, by Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies. Basford said the medical examiner determined Guillen died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

In June 2021, a Holmes County Jury found co-defendent Jeremie Odell Peters guilty of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness. Peters was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

State Attorney Basford said still awaiting trial is William Shane Parker. He’s been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Officials said Wambles testified on behalf of the State in Peters trial and will also testify at Parker’s trial.

