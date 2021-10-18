Young woman receives prison time for her role in 2020 Holmes County murder

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the second of three defendants in the 2020 shooting death of a Holmes County man has been sentenced to prison.

Lauren Wambles, 24, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after entering a “No Contest” plea to one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm in connection to the death of Raul Ambriz Guillen. Officials said once Wambles is released from prison, she will also serve a five year probation sentence.

According to State Attorney Basford, Guillen was shot and killed on July 4, 2020, in Holmes County. He said Guillen’s body was buried in a remote location of the county. His body was discovered on August 25, 2020, by Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies. Basford said the medical examiner determined Guillen died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

In June 2021, a Holmes County Jury found co-defendent Jeremie Odell Peters guilty of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness. Peters was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

State Attorney Basford said still awaiting trial is William Shane Parker. He’s been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Officials said Wambles testified on behalf of the State in Peters trial and will also testify at Parker’s trial.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.