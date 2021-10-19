A banged up Mosley squad now looking ahead to trip to FWB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley football team is moving on to its week 9 game against Fort Walton Beach, undefeated, and now as district champs! Mosley nailing down the program’s first district title since the early 80′s this past Friday night with a 28-13 win over Rickards. That win taking the team to 8 and oh, and guaranteed the team at least one home playoff game. However it did cost them a bit in terms of injuries. The ‘fins starting that game without star receivers Josiah McCall and Chris Culver. Then lost two more key starters in running back/linebacker Hunter Burke, and starting left tackle Ryan Stephenson.

“I know of Ryan, the left tackle, he got a knee injury.” Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon told me Monday morning. “So we’re just kind of waiting to see what the results of his MRI are. And then with Hunter he just got hit on the shin really hard. We’re hoping it’s just a bone bruise. But he’s still gonna get checked out really well just to make sure that there’s nothing more than that. Hopefully we should know something on Ryan by the end of the day. Hopefully we’ll know something on Hunter by tomorrow. "

And even with key losses, like the two leading receivers, others have stepped up, like EJ Reddice, who hauled in this second quarter touchdown. It simply has to be a case, the coach says, of next man up!

“Something...my message I’ve always preached to the team, I say if your team is about one player you really don’t have a football team at all. Football’s a tough, physical game, guys are always going to get hurt. That’s just part of it. And it’s just in those situations guys, other guys on the team have got to step up and other positions have to step up too. Just to help try to fill the void of those guys out there on the field.”

Mosley would love to finish out with wins at Fort Walton Beach, and at home against Gadsden. That would give them a first undefeated regular season since 1981. And that’s important for a variety of reasons.

“We’re excited that we’ve checked the box on our first goal on the season.” says coach Whiddon. “But like we talked about today we still have a ton left to play for. We’re not coaching any different. We’re gonna try to get better every single week. Now we’re just in a position we’re playing for seeding. If we can win the rest of our games, we can be the overall number one seed (in our region). That means as long as we keep winning in the playoffs, teams have to come to Tommy Oliver.”

And homefield advantage is huge, the coach says, in the playoffs. The game at Riggs Stadium Friday set for 7 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

