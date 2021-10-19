Advertisement

“Empty the Shelter” event underway; adoption fees waived at Bay Co. Animal Control

Due to overcrowding concerns, Bay County Animal Control is waiving adoption fees until October...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Due to overcrowding concerns, Bay County Animal Control is waiving adoption fees until October 26. It’s all part of an “Empty the Shelter” event to move adoptable animals out of the facility quickly.

Animal control currently has a high volume of animals after they helped city of Parker officials remove 18 abandoned dogs from a property in Parker on October 15.

County officials said numerous dogs and cats are currently available for adoption. They said you can visit the Bay County Animal Control website to learn more.

Adoptions are conducted at the facility on Monday’s and Friday’s from 10AM to 3:30PM. On Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, you can adopt an animal between the hours of 10AM and 5:30PM. County officials said on Saturday’s, animals can be adopted between the hours of 10AM and 2:30PM.

The shelter is closed to the public on Wednesday’s and Sunday’s.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bayline Drive, Panama City, Fl. 32401. For more information, you can call (850) 767-3333.

